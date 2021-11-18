Heavy Rain Forecast For Florida Thursday

Thursday features lots of showers and some storms in spots. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will see showers and some storms again as a weak front approaches. Some sun will return to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will remain mostly cloudy. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible again, especially in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy and mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area can expect a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.