Heavy Rain Forecast For Florida Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features lots of showers and some storms in spots.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will see showers and some storms again as a weak front approaches.  Some sun will return to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will remain mostly cloudy.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible again, especially in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy and mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area can expect a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

