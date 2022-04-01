Heat And Showers For Florida Friday

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and maybe an afternoon storm on a warm and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning hours but look for some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near the 90-degree mark — near-record heat for early April — in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some sun and more clouds, with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, lots of sun, and the chance of a lingering shower. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.