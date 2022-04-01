Home Weather Heat And Showers For Florida Friday

Heat And Showers For Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and maybe an afternoon storm on a warm and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning hours but look for some showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be near the 90-degree mark — near-record heat for early April — in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some sun and more clouds, with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, lots of sun, and the chance of a lingering shower.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here