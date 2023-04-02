Heart Failure: Exercise Therapy Is Safe And Helps Improve Recovery, Study Finds

By Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

Heart failure occurs when the heart can no longer pump blood and oxygen around the body. The condition represents around 8.5% of heart disease deaths in the United States.

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) causes around half of heart failure cases in the U.S. It happens when the heart’s left ventricle stiffens, increasing pressure inside the heart.

Studies show that exercise improves physical and cardiac function in patients with HFpEF and may lead to better outcomes than medication.

Understanding more about how exercise could benefit those with heart failure could help physicians improve treatment plans for the condition.

Recently, researchers reviewed recent studies investigating the impact of supervised exercise therapy on those with chronic, stable HFpEF.

They found that supervised exercise therapy improves exercise capacity and quality of life among patients with heart HFpEF.

“Currently in the United States, 1 in 2 Americans has diabetes or prediabetes and 3 in 4 are overweight or obese,” said Dr. Melody H. Hermel, a cardiologist at United Medical Doctors in La Jolla, CA, not involved in the study, in an interview with Medical News Today.

“To truly combat the comorbid conditions patients face, we need to combine traditional medication and procedures with nutrition, exercise, stress management, and preventative care to best address patients’ underlying risk factors and truly get at the heart of the matter,” Dr. Hermel added.

Dr. Vandana Sachdev, a senior research clinician and the director of the Echocardiography Laboratory in the Division of Intramural Research at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), first author of the study, said in a press release:

“Future work is needed to improve referral of appropriate patients to supervised exercise programs, and better strategies to improve long-term adherence to exercise training is needed. Hybrid programs combining supervised and home-based training may also be beneficial. Further, implementation efforts will need to include coverage by Medicare and other insurers.”

The study was published in Circulation.