HEADLINES: Fauci Warns Congress Of Serious Consequences If They Open Too Early (Video)

Tuesday the Senate held a hearing on the Coronavirus situation, it was titled “Covid-19: Safely getting back to work and school.” The testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Adm. Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary of HHS, all were consistent in their message. But it was Dr Fauci’s testimony that was front and center.
Here are some of the morning headlines, most of these outlets have video clips too. One of the exchanges of note took place between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci about reopening schools. Here’s that clip from C-Span:
Fox News: Fauci, in Senate testimony, warns of new coronavirus ‘outbreaks’ if states jump ‘checkpoints’ to reopen
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the White House coronavirus task force, warned in testimony Tuesday before the Senate Health Committee that reopening the economy before certain “checkpoints” set up in the Trump administration’s coronavirus recovery plan are met could bring “serious” consequences.
New York Times: Top Health Experts Paint Bleak Picture of Pandemic
Two of the federal government’s top health officials painted a grim picture of the months ahead on Tuesday, warning a Senate committee that the coronavirus pandemic was far from contained, just a day after President Trump declared that “we have met the moment and we have prevailed.”
Washington Post: Six takeaways from Anthony Fauci’s and other health officials’ testimony
White House coronavirus task force medical expert Anthony S. Fauci delivered his long-awaited coronavirus testimony Tuesday to a Senate health committee.
The appearance came after the White House blocked Fauci from testifying in the Democratic-controlled House but allowed him to testify in the GOP-controlled Senate. Fauci and the committee’s chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), appeared via video after being exposed to people who had come down with the novel virus.
Politico: Fauci fatigue sets in among some Republicans
Anthony Fauci came to the Senate, virtually, to issue a dire warning against reopening the country too soon amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. But his message fell flat with some of his intended audience.
Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, are eager to revive the flailing economy. And resuming commerce at some level this spring and summer is central to the GOP’s message that it can turn around the economy before November. They’re also aiming to do so without adopting House Democrats’ plans for more multi-trillion-dollar stimulus bills.
Wall Street Journal: Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Emphasize Testing Before Easing Lockdowns
In a Senate hearing, top Trump administration health officials stressed the need to expand testing and move with caution before easing coronavirus lockdowns.
CNN: Fauci tells Congress that states face serious consequences if they reopen too quickly
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, warned senators Tuesday that states and cities face serious consequences if they open up too quickly, urging states not to reopen until they know they have the capabilities to handle an inevitable uptick in cases once they relax stay-at-home orders.