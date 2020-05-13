HEADLINES: Fauci Warns Congress Of Serious Consequences If They Open Too Early (Video)

HEADLINES: Fauci Warns Congress Of Serious Consequences If They Open Too Early...

Tuesday the Senate held a hearing on the Coronavirus situation, it was titled “Covid-19: Safely getting back to work and school.” The testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Adm. Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary of HHS, all were consistent in their message. But it was Dr Fauci’s testimony that was front and center.

Here are some of the morning headlines, most of these outlets have video clips too. One of the exchanges of note took place between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci about reopening schools. Here’s that clip from C-Span:

Fox News: Fauci, in Senate testimony, warns of new coronavirus ‘outbreaks’ if states jump ‘checkpoints’ to reopen

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the White House coronavirus task force, warned in testimony Tuesday before the Senate Health Committee that reopening the economy before certain “checkpoints” set up in the Trump administration’s coronavirus recovery plan are met could bring “serious” consequences.

New York Times: Top Health Experts Paint Bleak Picture of Pandemic