Home Weather Hazy Skies Over Florida Wednesday With Scattered Showers

Hazy Skies Over Florida Wednesday With Scattered Showers

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Image: FloridaStorms.org

Wednesday features hazy skies and hot sun, along with a gusty breeze near Florida’s Atlantic coast.  A stray storm or a few afternoon showers are possible in spots, especially near the Gulf coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  A stray afternoon storm is possible, as are a few mid-afternoon showers on a gusty ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms,  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will continue the pattern of mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s once again.

In the tropics, a low in the southwestern Caribbean near Panama is moving slowly toward the northwest.  The National Hurricane Center gives the low a medium chance of becoming a depression by late in the week.  Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain to portions of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here