Hazy Skies Over Florida Wednesday With Scattered Showers

Wednesday features hazy skies and hot sun, along with a gusty breeze near Florida’s Atlantic coast. A stray storm or a few afternoon showers are possible in spots, especially near the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. A stray afternoon storm is possible, as are a few mid-afternoon showers on a gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms, Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will continue the pattern of mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s once again.

In the tropics, a low in the southwestern Caribbean near Panama is moving slowly toward the northwest. The National Hurricane Center gives the low a medium chance of becoming a depression by late in the week. Regardless of development, this system will bring heavy rain to portions of Nicaragua and Honduras.