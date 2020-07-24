Hard Rock Guest Hits Jackpot of More Than $3.8 Million

One lucky Fort Lauderdale resident is going into the weekend a big winner after a night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “Ms. Laurie,” who wanted her last name withheld, hit a jackpot for $3,854,682 on the IGT Megabucks® slots game shortly after midnight. The jackpot marks the highest payout in history for all six Seminole Gaming properties and the largest slot jackpot ever awarded in Florida on an IGT game.

The guest was playing the $1 machine and had wagered a $5 bet before the jackpot was won. She celebrated her 60th birthday last week and was spending the evening at the iconic Guitar Hotel having dinner with friends at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood.

“I am in absolute shock,” she said. “You like to dream big but that’s really big. That’s not even in the ballpark of what you think you can win. That’s a lottery! It still feels like a dream.”

When asked about what she plans to do with her winnings, she said, “We’re talking about hurricane windows! We talked about resurfacing the pool or maybe getting a nicer condo after retirement.”

Since reopening on June 12, more than $74.8 million in jackpots, including 29 jackpots valued at $50,000 or above has been awarded.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s new and stringent “Safe + Sound” program includes multiple initiatives designed to create a quality entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe.

Guidelines include required masks for guests and team members inside any facility except while in the pool, eating, drinking or smoking in designated areas. To maintain physical distancing, only registered hotel guests are permitted access to the pool. Chairs on the pool deck are spaced to encourage social distancing and guests who violate safety protocols may be asked to leave by management.

For a full list of safety protocols and the most up-to-date information on amenity openings, please visit https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/good-clean-fun.

The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport.

For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly