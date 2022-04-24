Gusty Breezes And A Few Quick Afternoon Showers Today

Sunday features good sun and some clouds at times on a gusty breeze. Look for a few quick afternoon showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches into Tuesday and possibly longer. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun in the morning and some clouds and a few showers in the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny around South Florida, but a few showers and storms could pop up in the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.