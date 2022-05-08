Home Weather Gusty Breeze For Mothers Day

Gusty Breeze For Mothers Day

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Mother’s Day features a gusty breeze and plenty of sun.  The east coast metro area will also see a few showers and storms in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place Along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches as well.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny around South Florida, along with a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature good sun in the morning and passing showers and storms on a gusty breeze during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here