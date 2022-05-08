Gusty Breeze For Mothers Day

Mother’s Day features a gusty breeze and plenty of sun. The east coast metro area will also see a few showers and storms in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place Along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny around South Florida, along with a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature good sun in the morning and passing showers and storms on a gusty breeze during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.