Governor DeSantis Sending State Assets to Maintain Law and Order During Spring Break

Governor Ron DeSantis today announced that Florida is surging law enforcement personnel and assets across the state to ensure law and order is maintained over spring break. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be deploying manpower and tactical assets to popular spring break destinations like Miami Beach, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach.

“Florida may be popular for spring break, but it is inhospitable to criminal activity,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida does not tolerate lawlessness and chaos. I am directing state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to local entities to ensure they have the resources to keep the peace over spring break.”

“Florida has become a top US destination. Americans continue to both relocate and visit here in record numbers. Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis and his free state of Florida governance, the tourism demand has simply exploded. But Florida is a law-and-order state, as well,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “At the direction of Governor DeSantis, our State Troopers will deploy both here in Miami Beach and state-wide to assist local law enforcement in keeping our residents and visitors safe this spring break season.”

“We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful state with beaches that are second to none and thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida will stay beautiful,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

“Dozens of FDLE members will be working during the spring break season to support our local agencies. From mobilizing our resources quickly to conducting investigations to providing analytical research, we won’t let Florida fall victim to the chaos that other states have seen.”

Earlier this year at the direction of Governor DeSantis, Florida Highway Patrol sent a memo to law enforcement across the state, offering assistance to those in need of an increased enforcement presence.

So far, 17 law enforcement agencies have requested a total of 140 state troopers to be deployed to their jurisdictions to assist with spring break. FHP will also activate 24 Quick Response Troopers in Bay, Volusia, Broward, and Dade counties for immediate response to incidents requiring additional law enforcement personnel.

In Miami Beach, enforcement mechanisms will include:

Curfews, security searches, bag checks, and early beach closures.

Uniformed officers patrolling in vehicles, ATVs, bicycles, and on foot.

Barricades, DUI checkpoints, and parking and lane closures.

According to the Associated Press, not everyone is thrilled with the plans. “Business owners in the city’s world-famous South Beach neighborhood are now concerned that they’ll lose money during one of the busiest times of the year, and civil rights advocates say the restrictions are an overreaction to large Black crowds.”

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.