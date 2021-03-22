Goof Off Day Was Created By A 10-Year-Old – 44 Years Ago

National Goof Off Day on March 22nd each year gives everyone the opportunity to have a little extra fun. The day is also known as International Goof Off Day.

It is a day to relax, enjoy and goof off. Do something fun and leave the work until tomorrow. Everybody needs to take a break from time to time. It is often so easy to get so involved in the work and pressures in our lives. So stop, take a break, find something different!

In 1976 Goof Off Day was invented by Monica (Moeller) Dufour, a 10-year-old resident of Davidson, MI who had quite simply had enough of every moment of every day being dedicated to doing something.

It was her ambition that helped Goof Off Day become an international holiday in 1983.

Goofing off can help reduce stress levels

Take the time to have some extra fun

Spend some extra time daydreaming

The top goof off activity is playing video games

Surf the Net for some comic relief. A hearty belly laugh can be just what the doctor ordered if you’re stuck in the land of humdrum. Grab your smartphone or get on your laptop and search out your favorite comedian or sitcom and indulge in some well-deserved silliness.

Play an innocent prank.

Wear something funky.

Let any goofy idea pop into your head.

Make paper airplanes from seed packets.

Doodle pictures of poodles in puddles in Peru.

Play a game of Jenga with randomly stacked spice jars.

Or do the obvious and spend the day in your pajamas doing nothing.

The word goof as a verb is defined as spending time foolishly, fool around.

Three words: Breakfast for dinner.

What would you love to do if you had nothing on your to-do list? Do that.

