Good Sun With Gusty Breezes For Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a pleasantly cool morning and an afternoon with lots of sun and a gusty breeze.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy and breezy with some afternoon showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers, mostly in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see clouds and showers in the east coast metro area and partly sunny skies with periods of showers on a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

