Good Sun With Gusty Breezes For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features a pleasantly cool morning and an afternoon with lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy and breezy with some afternoon showers. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers, mostly in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see clouds and showers in the east coast metro area and partly sunny skies with periods of showers on a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.