Good Sun With A Gusty Breeze Around Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun with a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. A shower is possible near the Atlantic coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few inland spots could reach the low 90s.

Thursday will be breezy and mostly sunny with passing showers and maybe a storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers on a gusty breeze as a front moves through. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature some sun and clouds on a cool breeze in the east coast metro area, while Gulf coast locations will see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.