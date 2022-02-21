Home Weather Good Sun For Florida On President’s Day

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Presidents Day features good sun and just a few clouds at times on an ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday morning.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably warm around South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with just a cloud or two at times.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for another sunny, dry, and seasonably warm day.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

