Good Sun But Watch For Afternoon Storms Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds during the morning and early afternoon hours. Storms and showers will develop in spots starting in the mid-afternoon. Minor flooding at high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast during the morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s near the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be mostly sunny in the morning, with more clouds and a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in some locations. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms once again. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another cloudy and sticky day with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.