Home Weather Good Sun But Watch For Afternoon Storms Wednesday

Good Sun But Watch For Afternoon Storms Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds during the morning and early afternoon hours.  Storms and showers will develop in spots starting in the mid-afternoon.  Minor flooding at high tide is possible along the Atlantic coast during the morning.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s near the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be mostly sunny in the morning, with more clouds and a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms.  Heavy rain is possible in some locations.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms once again.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another cloudy and sticky day with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here