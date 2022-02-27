Good Sun and Some East Coast Showers Sunday

Sunday features good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring lots of sun and just a few clouds around South Florida. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.