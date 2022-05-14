Good Sun And Maybe An Afternoon Storm Saturday

Saturday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds most of the day. A few showers and storms will move in during the mid-afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches in the morning, with a moderate rip current risk later in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and mostly dry along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will be another sunny day along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun with some afternoon showers and storms in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will continue its streak of sunny days. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.