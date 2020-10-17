Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Virtual “Campfires To Cocktails” Fundraiser

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to announce an all new fall fundraising event to be held virtually on November 12, 2020. Campfires to Cocktails promises to be an evening gathering like no other. The online shared experience for adults will include an exciting mixology lesson hosted by Chef Adrianne Calvo, award-winning chef and author, Girl Scout Cookie pairing, online auction, inspirational messages from local leaders, badge workshop, and a sweet surprise. All proceeds will support Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Adrianne’s involvement in this one of a kind event. Girl Scouts are innovative, and community and sisterhood are paramount to us. We’ve created a memorable experience for all of our supporters, community, and people who want to get to know us better and have a lot of Girl Scout fun,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF.

The event is now open for registration for sponsorship opportunities, both table and individual tickets starting at $100. For tickets and info please visit the event website at https://www.girlscoutsfl.org/en/support-us/campfires_to_cocktails.html or call the office at 305-253-4841.

The Campfires to Cocktails Host Committee members are Sheryl Alonso, Sarah Artecona, Tami Blanco, Martha Borge-Gutierrez, Gigi Citarella, Patricia Cruz, Suzanne Levitt, Corali Lopez-Castro, Georgia McLean, Jeannie Montes de Oca, Andi Phillips, Erica Rule, Tara Smith, Carolyn Thompson and Chelsea Wilkerson.

Sponsors include Publix Supermarket Charities and Hatched.

About Chef Adrianne Calvo

Known for her Maximum Flavor creations, Chef Adrianne Calvo is an acclaimed chef, author, television personality, and restaurateur. After graduating from Johnson & Wales University, Calvo studied under notable chefs across the country which inspired the opening of her namesake restaurant, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, 13 years ago when she was 22 years old. In 2019, Chef Adrianne released her fifth and sixth cookbooks and expanded her popular fine-casual concept, Cracked by Chef Adrianne to its first brick and mortar location. Redfish by Chef Adrianne opened on June 23, 2020 with huge success and Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Bar reopened in a new larger location in August 2020. When she’s not traveling the globe in search of her next culinary inspiration or working the line at one of her three restaurants, Calvo can be found taping her weekly local NBC segment or at various events supporting her “Make it Count Foundation” that she started to help inspire young people to do their best. For more information about Chef Adrianne visit https://adriannecalvo.com and follow on Instagram @ChefAdrianne.

About Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida:

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. We believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world, and our programs offer each one a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida was founded in 1923 and currently serves nearly 3,500 girls in grades K-12 from nearly every residential zip code of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.