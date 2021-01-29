Girl Scout Cookies in Florida UPDATE

Update from the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida

[For information on Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area, please contact your local Girl Scouts]

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to kick off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season and will put to use new sales strategies and technology skills that they honed during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, Girl Scout Cookie will be available through Grubhub, the popular online and mobile food ordering and delivery platform.

Girl Scout Cookie Season Fueled by Entrepreneurial Spirit

The unprecedented cookie season runs from January 9 to February 15, 2021, in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

There are three ways G.I.R.L.s (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ will be selling cookies this year:

• Cookies will be available through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” with the Digital Cookie online platform and social media (with parental supervision) to promote their virtual cookie business to friends and family.

• Through the Digital Cookie online platform, girls will be able to offer customers contactless delivery/drop-off, the ability to ship cookies directly to customers, and the option to donate cookies to our local Hometown Heroes.

• Girl Scouts is planning for cookie booths to be available (depending on local government restrictions in January) at local establishments like Winn-Dixie and Milams’ Markets. Girl Scouts will follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines, including using contactless payment, via the Digital Cookie platform.

“There is nothing our G.I.R.L.s cannot accomplish. Faced with adversity is actually when we shine the brightest. Cookie sales are what fuels their goals, and we look forward to a robust season,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF. All purchases of Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Lemon-Ups™ and other Girl Scout Cookie favorites are an investment in girl leadership in your local community.

With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making. All of which are imperative for any leadership role.

And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while GSTF depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to 3,500 girls in Miami-Dade and Monroe.

Please contact us www.girlscoutsfl.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.

About Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida:

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. We believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world, and our programs offer each one a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida was founded in 1923 and currently serves nearly 3,500 girls in grades K-12 from nearly every residential zip code of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.