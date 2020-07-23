Friendship Circle Miami Announces Addition of New Board Members

David Evensky, Board Chair of Friendship Circle Miami, announced the addition of four individuals to the organization’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the organization and the board of directors, we are honored to welcome Judge Stanford Blake, Alex Krys, Nancy Veitia and Zev Drizin to our organization,” Evensky said.

Zev Drizin Alex Krys Judge Stanford Blake Nancy Veitia

Each of the new board members are looking forward to helping the organization reach its goals.

Friendship Circle is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit guided by a 24 member Board of Directors, composed of a diverse group of medical professionals, philanthropists, executives and community leaders. Each is committed to the organization’s mission of providing friendship and hope to children and adults with special needs along with respite and peace of mind for their parents.

“Friendship Circle gives children who have special needs and their parents an opportunity to participate in a program that lets them know they are not alone. Also, it allows high school students to volunteer and appreciate why giving to others is so important and gratifying. Watching firsthand at the Friendship Circle made me realize that I needed to be more than just a spectator,” said Judge Blake.

“I would like to get the community involved both financially and personally to make the new Friendship Circle campus, scheduled to break ground in early 2021, a reality,” Judge Blake added.