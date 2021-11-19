Friday Will See Another Round Of Rain For Florida

Friday features another round of rain, as showers, storms, and clouds dominate South Florida, and a gusty breeze develops along the Gulf coast. Heavy rain is possible again, especially in the east coast metro area, which could see localized flooding. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and quite breezy. Some showers remain in the forecast, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be breezy again, but the sun will return. Look for mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers at times in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature good sun and the chance of a shower along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Look for colder air to move in during the overnight hours. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be quite cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny but unseasonably cool. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s — but look for a chilly evening.