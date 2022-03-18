Friday Will Be Sunny And Warm In Florida

Friday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds at times, with just the possibility of a quick shower. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, but a few showers and even a storm could pop up in spots during the mid to late afternoon. The Gulf coast will enjoy a sunny day. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny during the first half of the day, but look for some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, lots of sun, and a few clouds at times. A shower or two is possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.