Friday Will Be Sunny And Warm In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of warm sun and a few clouds at times, with just the possibility of a quick shower.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, but a few showers and even a storm could pop up in spots during the mid to late afternoon.  The Gulf coast will enjoy a sunny day.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny during the first half of the day, but look for some showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, lots of sun, and a few clouds at times.  A shower or two is possible in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

