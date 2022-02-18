Friday Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Warm

Friday features mostly sunny skies and pleasant winter warmth. A stray shower is possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and a few afternoon showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and a nice, steady breeze. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will be sunny with an ocean breeze — a nearly perfect end to the holiday weekend. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.