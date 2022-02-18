Home Weather Friday Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Warm

Friday Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Warm

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features mostly sunny skies and pleasant winter warmth.  A stray shower is possible in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and a few afternoon showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and a nice, steady breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Presidents Day will be sunny with an ocean breeze — a nearly perfect end to the holiday weekend.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here