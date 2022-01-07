Friday Is A Mix Of Sun, Clouds And Showers For South Florida

Friday features some sun and more clouds and passing showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees close to the Atlantic coast, in the low 80s in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward, and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and some passing showers, mainly in the east coast metro area. Look for a building and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with showers at times in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and some mainly east coast showers as a front moves through. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.