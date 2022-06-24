Home Weather Florida Will Be Sizzling Hot With A Few Storms Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds in the morning and a few storms in spots during the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts and the mid-90s elsewhere — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and avoid being in the sun from the mid-morning to late afternoon.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon hours.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening.  Heavy rain is possible.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms, with heavy rain and localized flooding in some locations.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic that’s moving westward into an area that is expected to be conducive to development.  The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

