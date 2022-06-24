Florida Will Be Sizzling Hot With A Few Storms Today

Friday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds in the morning and a few storms in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts and the mid-90s elsewhere — but it will feel like the triple digits, so stay hydrated and avoid being in the sun from the mid-morning to late afternoon.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun with periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. Heavy rain is possible. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms, with heavy rain and localized flooding in some locations. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic that’s moving westward into an area that is expected to be conducive to development. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.