Florida Features Some Sun, Plenty Of Showers And Storms Friday; Tracking The Tropics

Friday features mostly afternoon showers and storms. The east coast metro area will be mostly sunny and breezy, while the Gulf Coast will see more clouds than sun. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms in the mid-afternoon into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area and partly sunny along the Gulf coast. All of South Florida will see some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Showers and a few storms will linger into the evening in western portions of our area. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

The 4th of July will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with some showers and storms developing in the mid-afternoon into the early evening. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is approaching the coast of Central America. At mid-morning on Thursday, Potential TC # 2 was about 710 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour (but with no closed circulation), and the disturbance was moving west at 20 miles per hour. Watches and warnings are in effect for portions of Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. Potential TC # 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie before reaching the Central American coast on Friday.

Elsewhere, the area of showers and storms near the southern Texas coast will bring heavy rain to portions of Texas and northern Mexico during the next couple of days. And the wave in the central Caribbean has a low chance of developing before reaching the Windward Islands on Friday. It will enter the eastern Caribbean on Saturday, where conditions are unfavorable to development.