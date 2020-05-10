Fort Lauderdale Air Show will Honor Healthcare Professionals, First Responders with Special Preview Day

When the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is rescheduled for this fall, it will include a very special day dedicated to healthcare professionals, first responders and their families, officials announced today.

Fort Lauderdale Air Show and City of Fort Lauderdale officials will work together to operate the event site at Show Center on Friday rehearsal day so healthcare professionals, first responders and their families can come and enjoy a preview of the show free of charge.

“The Friday prior to the event weekend is typically a dress rehearsal in the sky,” said Bryan Lilley, Co-Chair of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. “This fall we’ll be choreographing it as another show day and dedicating the performances to all these heroes in the community.”

“The Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline the show last weekend,” said Chris Lagerbloom, City Manager of the City of Fort Lauderdale. “Hopefully, they can come and perform when we reschedule the show this fall so they can be part of this amazing opportunity to perform for these heroes in our community and their families.”

