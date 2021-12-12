Home Weather Foggy Start Sunday, Then Lots Of Sun And A 14 Day Temperature...

Foggy Start Sunday, Then Lots Of Sun And A 14 Day Temperature Outlook

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
We are fast approaching the winter holiday season. However, for much of the eastern US the next 1-2 weeks will not feel very winter-like with a high probability of above-average temperatures.  Conversely below normal temperatures are likely to be observed over the West. This likely means more days with Highs in the 80s for South Florida.

Sunday starts with early fog, but the rest of the day features mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun with building clouds and a few showers in the afternoon.  Look for a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy.  Look for periods of showers in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a strong breeze in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

