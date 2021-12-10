Home Weather Floridas Warm Weather Continues Friday

Floridas Warm Weather Continues Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features plenty of warm sun and a few clouds, with just the chance of a stray shower in portions of the east coast metro area.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring sunny skies and maybe a stray east coast shower on an ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, but look for some passing showers and more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here