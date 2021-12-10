Floridas Warm Weather Continues Friday

Friday features plenty of warm sun and a few clouds, with just the chance of a stray shower in portions of the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and maybe a stray east coast shower on an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, but look for some passing showers and more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.