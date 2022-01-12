Home Weather Florida’s Gulf Coast Will Get Sun, While The East Coast Gets Showers...

Florida’s Gulf Coast Will Get Sun, While The East Coast Gets Showers Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features plenty of sun and some clouds on a cool breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see another day of clouds and showers on a gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday into Thursday.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday morning will bring lows in the low 60s.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with some east coast showers at times as yet another front moves in.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will start on the chilly side, with lows in the mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but with a cool and gusty breeze.  Look for a few lingering east coast showers in the morning.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will feature another chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  Then look for mostly sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

 

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and a few storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here