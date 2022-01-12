Florida’s Gulf Coast Will Get Sun, While The East Coast Gets Showers Wednesday

Wednesday features plenty of sun and some clouds on a cool breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see another day of clouds and showers on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday morning will bring lows in the low 60s. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with some east coast showers at times as yet another front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will start on the chilly side, with lows in the mid-50s. The day will be sunny but with a cool and gusty breeze. Look for a few lingering east coast showers in the morning. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will feature another chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Then look for mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and a few storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.