Florida Will See Some Sun With More Showers And Storms Today

Monday features some sun and more clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will be back, especially in the afternoon. Strong storms are possible, as is localized flooding. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but some Atlantic coastal locations could top out in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring breezy conditions, good sun, some clouds, and the chance of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions near the Gulf coast, a gusty breeze elsewhere, and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies, passing showers and storms, and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.