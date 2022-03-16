Florida Will See Showers And Storms Again Wednesday

Wednesday features lots of clouds, a bit of sun, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Localized flooding is possible in areas that have already received heavy rain. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, but look for some showers and maybe a few storms in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but more clouds and some showers will move in during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds during most of the day, but showers will pop up in the afternoon and early evening hours. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but some locations could reach the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. A storm or two will be possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.