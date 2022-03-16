Home Weather Florida Will See Showers And Storms Again Wednesday

Florida Will See Showers And Storms Again Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features lots of clouds, a bit of sun, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Localized flooding is possible in areas that have already received heavy rain.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies, but look for some showers and maybe a few storms in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but more clouds and some showers will move in during the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds during most of the day, but showers will pop up in the afternoon and early evening hours.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, but some locations could reach the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  A storm or two will be possible in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

