Florida Will See Showers And Storms Again Friday

Friday features periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours. Look for good sun in the morning along the Gulf coast before the showers and storms move in, while the east coast metro area will see plenty of clouds on a gusty breeze throughout the day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and the moderate rip current risk continues at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring afternoon showers and storms once again. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, and the Gulf coast will be sunny until clouds, showers, and storms build around midday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday morning will be mostly sunny, but look for some showers and maybe a storm in the mid to late afternoon. A gusty breeze will be in place in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds and showers with maybe a storm in spots around South Florida, and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.