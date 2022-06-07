Florida Will Have Sun And Storms Again Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds to start the day, but showers and storms will develop from late morning into the afternoon. Heavy rain is likely, and localized flooding is possible in portions of the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few stray storms in the morning in the east coast metro area, followed by clouds and showers in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature more clouds than sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Look for a gusty breeze, especially near the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.