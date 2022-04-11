Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun Tuesday With A Gusty Breeze

Tuesday features lots of sun with a few clouds on a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. A passing shower is possible in some east coast locations. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze. Look for increasingly breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the return of some afternoon showers after a mostly sunny morning. Look for some evening and overnight showers. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Good Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and passing showers in the afternoon. Some showers and clouds will be around in the evening as Passover begins. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, passing afternoon showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.