Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun Tuesday With A Gusty Breeze

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of sun with a few clouds on a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  A passing shower is possible in some east coast locations.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze.  Look for increasingly breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the return of some afternoon showers after a mostly sunny morning.  Look for some evening and overnight showers.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Good Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and passing showers in the afternoon.  Some showers and clouds will be around in the evening as Passover begins.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, passing afternoon showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

