Florida Will Have Clouds, Showers And Storms Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Veterans Day features clouds, showers, and some storms at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and low-lying areas along the Atlantic coast could see minor flooding near high tide.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring clouds, showers, and some storms again as a front approaches South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be sunny with a cool breeze as the front clears our area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and mild temperatures.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

The strong non-tropical low in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical storm before it moves into colder waters on Thursday night.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

