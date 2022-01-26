Florida Will Be Warmer But Wetter Wednesday

Wednesday starts with a mild morning, but look out for showers and even a stray storm as the day continues. Sun and clouds will alternate with periods of showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring partly sunny skies to South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature cloudy skies and showers working their way from west to east as a front moves in during the afternoon and evening. Look for a building breeze that will become increasingly gusty. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will be breezy with lots of sun, a few clouds — but not much of a warmup. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 60s

Sunday’s forecast calls for a cold morning, with lows mostly in the low 40s. The day will be sunny but quite chilly. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.