Florida Will Be Sunny With Afternoon Showers Saturday

Saturday features lots of hot sun during the morning, but some storms will develop in spots during the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Father’s Day will see plenty of clouds and a bit of sun. Look for periods of showers and storms, mostly in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

The Juneteenth holiday will be mostly cloudy with plenty of afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and some clouds in the morning and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning with summertime storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low crawling its way to the Central American coast is not likely to develop into a tropical depression. But it will bring heavy rain to Belize, Honduras, and the Yucatan this weekend.