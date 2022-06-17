Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny With Afternoon Showers Saturday

Florida Will Be Sunny With Afternoon Showers Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of hot sun during the morning, but some storms will develop in spots during the mid to late afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on  Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Father’s Day will see plenty of clouds and a bit of sun.  Look for periods of showers and storms, mostly in the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

The Juneteenth holiday will be mostly cloudy with plenty of afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and some clouds in the morning and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning with summertime storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low crawling its way to the Central American coast is not likely to develop into a tropical depression.  But it will bring heavy rain to Belize, Honduras, and the Yucatan this weekend.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

