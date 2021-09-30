Florida Will Be Sunny With A Few Showers

Thursday features lots of sun with clouds and a few showers popping up in the afternoon hours. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring sunny skies in the morning and some showers moving through in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy, with some showers and a stray storm during the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature lots of sun in the morning, a brisk ocean breeze, and some showers in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, powerful Hurricane Sam continues its slow motion to the northwest. At midday on Wednesday, Sam was located about 405 miles east-northeast of the northern Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds were 130 miles per hour.

Tropical Depression # 20 has formed from the wave in the far eastern Atlantic and quickly became Tropical Storm Victor. Late Wednesday, TS Victor was located about 535 miles south of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. Victor could possibly reach hurricane status in the open Atlantic before conditions become hostile early next week.

Elsewhere, the wave entering the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing as it is likely to be affected by what is now TS Victor. And the remnants of Peter are still hanging around but have a low chance of redeveloping.