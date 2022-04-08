Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny, Breezy And Dry Saturday

Florida Will Be Sunny, Breezy And Dry Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and some clouds on a strong breeze.  The arrival of dry air and gusty winds will lead to a high risk of wildfires on Saturday afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will begin with morning lows in the upper 50s.  Then look for sunny skies and a brisk and cool breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another sunny and breezy April day.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a strong breeze and plenty of sun.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny and windy.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here