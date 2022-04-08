Florida Will Be Sunny, Breezy And Dry Saturday

Saturday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and some clouds on a strong breeze. The arrival of dry air and gusty winds will lead to a high risk of wildfires on Saturday afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will begin with morning lows in the upper 50s. Then look for sunny skies and a brisk and cool breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another sunny and breezy April day. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a strong breeze and plenty of sun. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny and windy. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.