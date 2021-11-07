Florida Will Be Sunny And Cool Today

Sunday features a cool start followed by sunny skies and a cool breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier. Look for minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the Atlantic coast near high tide on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday morning will be cool again, with lows from the upper 50s to 60 degrees. The day will see sunny skies and a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s in the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

The forecast for Veterans Day calls for good sun, clouds at times, and a few quick showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Tropical Storm Wanda is finally accelerating into colder waters and is likely to lose its tropical characteristics by Sunday night. At 5 am, Wanda was located near 38.5 North, 35.5 West, about 460 miles west of the Azores in the central Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Wanda was moving northeast at 17 miles per hour.