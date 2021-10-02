Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Saturday

Saturday features a brisk breeze and lots of sun in the morning. Look for a few showers and maybe a storm during the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be sunny with a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Some showers and a storm or two will develop during the afternoon. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature sunny skies most of the day and a few showers during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with passing showers during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam will bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda Friday night into Saturday, even though the eye of this powerful hurricane will stay well to the east. At midday on Friday, Sam was about 325 miles southeast of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

To the south and east, Tropical Storm Victor was about 710 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands at midday on Friday. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour. While Victor could reach hurricane strength briefly before weakening, it is expected to remain in the open Atlantic.