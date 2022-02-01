Florida Will Be Cloudy But Warmer Today

Tuesday features lots of clouds on an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area and a nice mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents will remain at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny and breezy day in the east coast metro area, and the Gulf coast will see sunny skies with a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of an afternoon shower at some Gulf coast locations. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a few east coast showers. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 70s.