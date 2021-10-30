Florida Will Be Breezy With Gulf Coast Showers Saturday

Saturday features breezy conditions around South Florida. The east coast metro area will see lots of sun with a few morning showers, while some sun, more clouds, and some showers are on tap along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Halloween will start with morning lows in the mid-60s, and we’ll see plenty of sun during the day. The evening will be dry and spooky for holiday festivities. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies as November begins. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun with a few east coast showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida, with a few passing east coast showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

The non-tropical low in the northcentral Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical cyclone during the next five days.