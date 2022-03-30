Home Weather Florida Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Wednesday

Florida Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Wednesday features breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of both coasts.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will be windy near the Atlantic coast and quite breezy near the Gulf coast.  We’ll also see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a few evening and overnight showers.  Thursday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers in spots.  A stray storm is possible in the east coast metro area during the afternoon.  Friday‘s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by showers and storms in spots during the afternoon.  Saturday‘s highs will be in the upper 80s.
Sunday‘s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s
.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

