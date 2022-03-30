Florida Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Wednesday

Wednesday features breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of both coasts. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will be windy near the Atlantic coast and quite breezy near the Gulf coast. We’ll also see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for a few evening and overnight showers. Thursday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers in spots. A stray storm is possible in the east coast metro area during the afternoon. Friday‘s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.
Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Saturday‘s highs will be in the upper 80s.
Sunday‘s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.