Home Weather Florida Will Be Breezy And HOT Thursday

Florida Will Be Breezy And HOT Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, windy conditions near the Gulf coast, and lots of hot sun with a few clouds and passing showers.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring a front through South Florida, so look for plenty of clouds with periods of showers with maybe a stray storm.  It will be a breezy day along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the upper 50s.  The day will be sunny with a cool breeze that will be gusty near the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here