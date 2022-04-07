Florida Will Be Breezy And HOT Thursday

Thursday features a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, windy conditions near the Gulf coast, and lots of hot sun with a few clouds and passing showers. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring a front through South Florida, so look for plenty of clouds with periods of showers with maybe a stray storm. It will be a breezy day along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the upper 50s. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze that will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.