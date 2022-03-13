Florida Will Be Breezy And Chilly Sunday

Sunday features breezy, rather chilly, and sunny conditions along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Gulf coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-70s, but a few east coast locations will top out in the low 70s.

Monday will start with morning lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. The day will bring a brisk and gusty breeze, along with a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers on a brisk ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, periods of showers, and the chance of a few storms, mostly in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and the chance of some showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.