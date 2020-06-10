Florida Wildlife: 9 Ways To Protect Your Home From Wild Animals

Wild animals are an essential part of the ecosystem, and they are also necessary for the sustenance of the ecosystem. Nonetheless, these animals can become a nuisance for human habitations. It is necessary to follow the protective measures highlighted above, to prevent the dangers these wildlife creatures pose.

As summer approaches, it is not uncommon to find wild animals wandering closer to human habitations in search of food and shelter. These pests do a lot of damage to the properties they invade and also expose you and your family members to diseases.

Some of the diseases carried by these wildlife creatures include rabies, hantavirus, and several others. These diseases can be transmitted to humans, whether these animals are alive or dead. According to the CDC, of all reported rabies cases in 2018, wildlife animals were responsible for 92.7% of them.

Common wildlife in Southern Florida that may invade your home includes rats, bats, squirrels, raccoons, and birds. Now that you have a little animal information, let’s explore ways to protect your home from these Florida wildlife species.

Inspect Your Foundation Regularly: Foundation vents encourage wild animal entry in homes. From time to time, walk around the foundation of your house and be on the lookout for holes and other signs of animal activity.

If you notice any damaged vent screens, repair them in a timely manner and also get some vent covers to make the vents inaccessible to these wild animals.

Look Into Your Chimney: Your chimney can provide an easy entry point for squirrels, birds, and bats. Consider getting an animal-proof chimney cap installed on your chimney by professionals.

When buying chimney caps, you must understand that window screening materials are different from chimney caps as the former could cause fire hazards at home as a result of becoming clogged with soot and other things.

Ensure Proper Garbage Disposal: Make sure you dispose of your garbage in properly closed containers. It is advisable to go for trash cans, instead of trash bags because animals such as rats can still cut their way through the pack to get to the garbage.

However, if your trash cans are properly closed always, it will be impossible for wild animals to either open or cut through the trash can.

You can also make use of cords or weights to help keep the lids on your trash cans securely in place.

Store Firewood Away From The House: You should make sure that firewood is stored at least 20 feet away from the house. Also, make sure that wherever it is stored, it is not sitting on the ground or the soil.

Generally, firewood stacks are attractive spots for pests. When they are placed on the ground, it encourages nesting in the pile or the soil below. Termites particularly love wood, and this preventative measure can help save your home from termite infestation.

Trim Overhanging Tree Branches: If tree branches are touching your roof, squirrels, rats, and other animals can easily use these overhanging tree branches as bridges to gain entry into your home. Therefore, it is imperative to cut back these branches and keep them away from your roofline with a distance of at least 10 feet. Examine Your Roof: Apart from trimming your tree branches, at least once a year, you should have an expert inspect your roofing area for any damage or holes.

Water damage promotes wood rot, which can make it easy for wild animals to create new holes or enlarge existing ones and gain entry into your home. Once you notice any damages, make sure to fix them to avoid encouraging wildlife invasion promptly.

Ensure Pet Foods Are Far Away From Reach Of Wild Animals: Make all possible efforts to feed your pets indoors. However, if they have to be fed outside, make sure you don’t leave the feeding bowls outside overnight and that you clean any food spillage.

If you keep birds at home, make sure to hang your bird feeders at places that only your birds can access, and also see to it that you store your bird seeds in a very secure place. It would also help if you keep in mind that placing birdbaths and pet water dishes outside may attract wild animals, especially in areas where water is scarce.

Ensure Proper Fencing Around Your Home: Fencing your property can effectively help you deter roaming wild animals from entering your house. Consider putting a fence around your house if you don’t already have one.

The fence should have no holes and should be deeply rooted and at least five feet above the ground, to increase its effectiveness. This will stop wild animals from jumping over the fence or burrowing under it.