Florida Weather: Changes on the Way

Thursday features plenty of clouds on a strong breeze for much of the day. Then we’ll see some sun during the afternoon. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Showers will move in very early on Friday with the front, and the day will be cloudy and breezy with additional periods of showers. A stray storm is not out of the question. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast and lots of clouds elsewhere. A few afternoon showers will move through. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds, and a few passing showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few passing showers along the east coast. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.