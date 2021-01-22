Florida to Require Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients to Show Proof of Residency

Florida’s surgeon general issued a directive Thursday requiring people seeking Covid-19 vaccines to be permanent or seasonal residents of the state, amid concerns that foreign visitors were flying in to secure shots.

In a public health advisory, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said Floridians should receive priority for vaccines. All shot providers must now ensure recipients are full- or part-time residents of the state, by requiring documentation such as driver licenses or mortgage statements. The only exception is for health-care providers who have direct contact with patients.