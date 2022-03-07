Florida Remains Warm And Breezy Today

Monday will be unseasonably warm and quite breezy, especially near the Atlantic coast. Look for good sun and a few clouds in the morning and some showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and breezy conditions to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be another breezy day with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature good sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and a strong breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s again.