Florida Remains Warm And Breezy Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday will be unseasonably warm and quite breezy, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Look for good sun and a few clouds in the morning and some showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and breezy conditions to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be another breezy day with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature good sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and a strong breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

